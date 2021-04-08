United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $424,000 Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.53% of SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

LOWC opened at $122.01 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1-year low of $80.28 and a 1-year high of $123.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.14.

