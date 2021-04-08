United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 924 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 861.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $100,921.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,614 shares of company stock valued at $28,904,018. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $88.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.72 and a 200 day moving average of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $96.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

