United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 240,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

Shares of NYSE:FSKR opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

