United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 358 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after acquiring an additional 215,175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,477,000 after buying an additional 82,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,315,000 after buying an additional 74,043 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 835,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,635,000 after buying an additional 37,021 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 757,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK stock opened at $261.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $154.80 and a one year high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.