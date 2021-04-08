United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $153.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 97.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.77 and a twelve month high of $157.70.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.71.

Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

