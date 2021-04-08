Utrust Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Utrust has a total market cap of $282.53 million and approximately $14.29 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001081 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00055730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00084244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.24 or 0.00634147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00030303 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

