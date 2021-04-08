Valley Brook Capital Group Acquires New Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after buying an additional 330,733 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,239,000 after purchasing an additional 687,805 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 312,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 108,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH stock opened at $86.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average of $72.25. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $48.71 and a 12-month high of $87.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.