Valley Brook Capital Group Invests $38,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

VGT stock opened at $373.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $359.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.77. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $219.04 and a 1 year high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

