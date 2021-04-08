Valley Brook Capital Group Invests $47,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 135 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW opened at $338.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.36 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 882,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,505,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,113,001 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

