Valley Brook Capital Group Makes New Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.65.

NYSE FLT opened at $281.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.74. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $292.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

