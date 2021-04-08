Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Shares Gap Down to $240.81

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $240.81, but opened at $233.00. Valmont Industries shares last traded at $232.00, with a volume of 21 shares.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.24 and its 200-day moving average is $185.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $798.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,345,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

