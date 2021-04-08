VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.34% of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BJK. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000.

BJK stock opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $57.41.

