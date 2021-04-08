Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,762,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.73. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.