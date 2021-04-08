Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Position Raised by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 7.2% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.14. 48,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685,596. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average of $60.73. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

