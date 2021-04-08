Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.17. 52,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506,816. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $132.42 and a 1 year high of $212.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.14 and a 200-day moving average of $191.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

