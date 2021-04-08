Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 438,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,219,841 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $119,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,240,000 after purchasing an additional 136,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,108,819,000 after purchasing an additional 69,912 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $407,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $260.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.14. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.24 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $93,624.96. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,704.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,213. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

