Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ventas’ office segment is likely to benefit from the rising need for healthcare service delivery. Increasing longevity of the aging U.S. population and biopharma drug opportunities have promoted the life science and medical-market fundamentals. This is likely to boost the demand for the company’s office assets. Also, with diversified portfolio of healthcare properties, Ventas is well-poised to capitalize on the expenditure trend of senior citizens on healthcare services. The company is making efforts to bolster its balance-sheet strength and enhance financial flexibility. However, its shares have underperformed its industry in the past month. Also, Ventas’ senior housing business continues to bear the brunt of the COVID-19 outbreak. These woes are expected to continue, hindering occupancy and net operating income (NOI) growth.”

VTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $54.50 on Thursday. Ventas has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.43.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $564,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Ventas by 14.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 28,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,733,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

