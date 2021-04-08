Venus (XVS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $74.51 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Venus coin can currently be bought for $58.08 or 0.00099733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $542.27 million and $74.51 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,151.49 or 0.99864019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00036027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001198 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005313 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Venus Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,337,481 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

