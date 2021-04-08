Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,976 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Veoneer worth $18,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Veoneer by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNE opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. Veoneer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $30.71.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

VNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

