Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,690 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 45,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 178,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 88,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 418,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. The firm had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACB. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $18.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

Aurora Cannabis Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.