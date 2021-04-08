Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Gap Up to $23.50

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $24.25. Veritone shares last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 5,239 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $819.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Veritone by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Veritone by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Veritone by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Veritone during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Veritone by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

