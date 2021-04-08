Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. Vertex has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vertex will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth $2,987,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,722,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,803 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vertex by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

