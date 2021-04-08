Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives $19.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VERU shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised their price objective on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

VERU traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 30,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,851. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $756.51 million, a P/E ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 0.71. Veru has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,017,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veru by 462.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veru by 362.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

