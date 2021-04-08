Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 52-week high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

