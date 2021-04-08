VIG (VIG) Market Cap Achieves $3.18 Million

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 28.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. VIG has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $7,029.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIG has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One VIG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,626.94 or 0.09787192 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001284 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 842,398,908 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.