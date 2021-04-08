Viktor Tkachev Sells 27,999 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) major shareholder Viktor Tkachev sold 27,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $42,558.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,846,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,925,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viktor Tkachev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Viktor Tkachev sold 66,001 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $99,661.51.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Viktor Tkachev sold 330,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $514,800.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:PED traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 132,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,719. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PEDEVCO stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held approximately 37,068 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

