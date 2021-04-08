VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) PT Raised to $10.00

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s current price.
Shares of VTSI opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. VirTra has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.17.
VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. VirTra had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VirTra will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VirTra Company Profile
VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.
