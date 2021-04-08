VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) PT Raised to $10.00

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s current price.

Shares of VTSI opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. VirTra has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. VirTra had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VirTra will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VirTra stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of VirTra as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

