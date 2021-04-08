Virtu Financial LLC Takes $332,000 Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,372 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the third quarter worth $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in BOX by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BOX during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 1.34. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on BOX from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BOX (NYSE:BOX)

