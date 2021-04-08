Virtu Financial LLC Takes $332,000 Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,372 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the third quarter worth $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in BOX by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BOX during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 1.34. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on BOX from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

