Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Increased to $298.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $298.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s current price.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.96. 473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,412. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $270.00.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,524,000 after purchasing an additional 37,967 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,733.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 150,834 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth $20,470,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,397 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

