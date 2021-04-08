Vishay Intertechnology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,693 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 791% compared to the average daily volume of 527 call options.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,943.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $1,602,390.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424 in the last ninety days. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 35,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,056,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VSH opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

VSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

