Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) vs. ENI (NYSE:E) Head-To-Head Contrast

ENI (NYSE:E) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ENI and Vista Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI -19.46% -0.62% -0.22% Vista Oil & Gas -45.79% -22.75% -9.51%

This table compares ENI and Vista Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $79.58 billion 0.57 $165.76 million $1.79 13.91 Vista Oil & Gas $415.98 million 0.56 -$32.72 million ($0.41) -6.56

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Oil & Gas. Vista Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ENI and Vista Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 3 5 4 0 2.08 Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

ENI has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.62, indicating that its share price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ENI beats Vista Oil & Gas on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENI Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

