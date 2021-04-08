Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $6,291,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,155 shares in the company, valued at $7,840,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total transaction of $12,594,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,543,896.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,208 shares of company stock valued at $41,790,580 in the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.32.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $222.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of -115.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.34 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit