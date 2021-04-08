Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $6,291,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,155 shares in the company, valued at $7,840,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total transaction of $12,594,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,543,896.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,208 shares of company stock valued at $41,790,580 in the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.32.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $222.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of -115.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.34 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

