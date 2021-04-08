Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,186 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,536,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after buying an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after buying an additional 101,683 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after buying an additional 74,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,732,000.

JACK opened at $113.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $117.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.34.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

