Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.41.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $510.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.55. The company has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 144.68, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $263.90 and a 12-month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,005 shares of company stock worth $18,116,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

