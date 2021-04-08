Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,021 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,021 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $493.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $308.20 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $461.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

