Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 238,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of LexinFintech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LX. Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 723,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 527,911 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,085,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 627,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 1,741.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 66,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 406,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

NASDAQ LX opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX).

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.