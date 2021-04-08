Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $990,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Waste Management by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Waste Management by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM opened at $132.41 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $90.91 and a one year high of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.21.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

