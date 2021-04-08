Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAG opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

