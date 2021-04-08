Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after buying an additional 2,575,808 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,966,000 after buying an additional 1,297,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after buying an additional 1,194,571 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $51,129,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,637,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.83 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.29 and a 52-week high of $74.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.45.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.