Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of -646.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.