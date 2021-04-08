Wanchain Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $310.46 million and $17.67 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00003197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00053746 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.32 or 0.00317378 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00030550 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013281 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

