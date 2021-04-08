Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Gap Up to $16.95

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.95, but opened at $17.41. Warrior Met Coal shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 954 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

The company has a market cap of $917.68 million, a PE ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

