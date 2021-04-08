WashTec (ETR:WSU) Given a €62.50 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective on WashTec (ETR:WSU) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSU stock opened at €50.20 ($59.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50. WashTec has a 1 year low of €32.00 ($37.65) and a 1 year high of €53.70 ($63.18). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.69.

WashTec Company Profile

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

