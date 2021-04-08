Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $115.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 118,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $1,423,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 85.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 7,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Waste Connections by 35.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 150,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WCN traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,922. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.95 and its 200-day moving average is $102.70. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $82.57 and a 52-week high of $113.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.13, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

