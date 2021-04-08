Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to C$71.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) had its price target reduced by Raymond James to C$71.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$72.64.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$51.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of C$23.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$40.55 and a twelve month high of C$76.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$200,164.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$289,809.18. Also, Director John Brough sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.80, for a total transaction of C$215,094.60. Insiders have sold 134,015 shares of company stock worth $6,586,592 over the last quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

