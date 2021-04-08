WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 679,216 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WidePoint were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 429.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 535.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 137,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 115,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

In other news, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $99,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,336.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. WidePoint Co. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.94.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

