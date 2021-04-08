William Blair Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennox International in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

LII has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennox International from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.38.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $326.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.11 and a 200 day moving average of $286.40. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $168.94 and a 12 month high of $328.96.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lennox International by 57.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total value of $614,732.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,825.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,842 shares of company stock worth $5,691,509 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

