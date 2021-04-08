Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 109,640 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 1,666.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 210,706 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX opened at $299.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.51 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.11.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.