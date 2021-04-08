Woodstock Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded up $3.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $417.95. 2,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,452. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.55 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.78.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

