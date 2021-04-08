Woodstock Corp Purchases 2,050 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYSE IRM remained flat at $$37.69 during trading on Thursday. 12,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In other news, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 1,798 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $65,806.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

